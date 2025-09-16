Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark On Its First Monday

Mirai box office collection day 4: Karthik Gattamneni's action adventure drama has been performing well at the box office since its release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Mirai box office day 4
Mirai's collection drops on first Monday Photo: X
Summary
  • Mirai's collection dropped to a single digit on first Monday

  • It has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in India

  • The action-adventure film stars Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu in key roles

Teja Sajja and Manoj Manchu starrer Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, has been minting moolah at the box office since its release on September 12. After an impressive three-day collection, Mirai's earnings slowed down on Day 4, its first Monday, as the action adventure drama earned in a single digit. However, it surpassed the Rs 50 crore mark in four days.

Mirai box office collection Day 4

After debuting with Rs 13 crore net in India in all languages, Mirai's collections saw a growth on Day 2 and Day 3 due to the strong word of mouth. But on Day 4, it failed to pass the Monday test. The collections dropped significantly to Rs 6 crore, as per a report in Sacnilk. The total box office collection of Mirai stands at Rs 50.60 crore net in four days.

It had an overall 35.72% Telugu occupancy and 11.14% occupancy in Hindi on Monday.

Mirai box office collection Day 1 - X
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Superhero Film Off To A Great Start; Breaks HanuMan's Opening Day Record

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the day-wise collection of Mirai

Day 1- Rs 13 crore

Day 2 - Rs 15 crore

Day 3 - Rs 16.6 crore

Day 4 - Rs 6.00 crore * early estimates

Total- Rs 50.60 crore

Mirai worldwide box office collection

According to People Media Factory, the producers of the film, Mirai collected Rs 81.2 crore worldwide in its first weekend and will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

Related Content
Teja Sajja starrer Mirai X review - X
Mirai X Review: Teja Sajja's Action-Fantasy Film Receives Overwhelming Acclaim From Netizens

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Mirai

The superhero film revolves around the warrior Vedha (Sajja) who has to protect the nine sacred scriptures left behind by Emperor Ashoka. They have the power to turn any mortal into a deity. Vedha has to protect them from Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manchu). To fight the Black Sword, he needs the weapon used by Lord Rama called the Mirai. The film is combined with mythical elements, human values and emotions. The top-notch VFX and cinematography make it a grand cinematic spectacle.

Tags

