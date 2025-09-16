Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark On Its First Monday

About Mirai

The superhero film revolves around the warrior Vedha (Sajja) who has to protect the nine sacred scriptures left behind by Emperor Ashoka. They have the power to turn any mortal into a deity. Vedha has to protect them from Mahabir Lama, aka the Black Sword (Manchu). To fight the Black Sword, he needs the weapon used by Lord Rama called the Mirai. The film is combined with mythical elements, human values and emotions. The top-notch VFX and cinematography make it a grand cinematic spectacle.