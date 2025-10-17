Arasan Promo Out: Vetri Maaran Expands Vada Chennai Universe, With Silambarasan TR Starring In A Double Role

Vetri Maaran–Silambarasan TR Arasan teaser has taken the internet by storm.

  • The promo video of Silambarasan TR-Vetri Maaran's upcoming film, Arasan, has been unveiled

  • Silambarasan will be seen in a double role

  • The action drama is the expansion of Vetri Maaran's Vada Chennai

The much-awaited Arasan promo is out! The makers unveiled the video on October 17, 2025. The action drama stars Silambarasan TR in the lead role, and it's the expansion of filmmaker Vetri Maaran's Vada Chennai. Silambarasan will be seen in a dual role in the gritty action drama, both as a young man and an older one. The movie will delve into both the phases of his character.

The five-minute and 36-second video offers a glimpse into the world built on the foundation 2018 gangster drama starring Dhanush.

The promo starts with Silambarasan's older character facing a trial in court, and narrating about an incident. He is accused of three murders. The dialogue is translated as, "Sir, everything I'm about to say is true. The killers, the victims, the names, the places, the time, it's all real. But please don't show it that way. You guys usually add this card in the beginning, right? Everything shown in this film, just add one of these."

In one of the scenes, his character is seen having a conversation with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, where he asks the latter to make a movie based on his life and requests to cast Dhanush in the lead role. The lines between fiction and reality blur.

Arasan promo video ends with the line, "An untold tale from the world of Vada Chennai." From the video, we get a hint that Vetri Maaran is going to explore more about the Vada Chennai universe.

Dhruv Vikram in Bison Kaalamaadan trailer - YouTube
Bison Trailer: Dhruv Vikram As Kabaddi Player Grapples With Societal Oppression In Mari Selvaraj's Sports Drama

BY Garima Das

Watch Arasan promo here.

Arasan promo was also released in selected theatres. Ahead of the release of the promo on YouTube, STR wrote on his social media platform that he watched the glimpse of it and requested his fans to watch it in theatres for a grand experience.

Arasan is said to have cast from Vada Chennai, including Andrea, who will reprise her role as Chandra, Samuthirakani, and Kishore. Manikandan and Nelson Dilipkumar are the new faces. Dhanush's character Anbu is not part of Arasan.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer Dude trailer out - YouTube/Mythri Movie Makers
Dude Trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan And Mamitha Baiju Starrer Rom-Com Explores Themes Of Love, Loss And Self-Discovery

BY Garima Das

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music of the film. It marks his maiden collaboration with Vetri Maaran. Arasan also marks the first direct collaboration between Vetri Maaran and Silambarasan. For the unversed, Simbu was supposed to play the lead in Vada Chennai. But later, it was played by Dhanush.

Arasan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations banner.

Published At:
