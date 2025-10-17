The promo starts with Silambarasan's older character facing a trial in court, and narrating about an incident. He is accused of three murders. The dialogue is translated as, "Sir, everything I'm about to say is true. The killers, the victims, the names, the places, the time, it's all real. But please don't show it that way. You guys usually add this card in the beginning, right? Everything shown in this film, just add one of these."