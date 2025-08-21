Songs Of Paradise: Soni Razdan, Saba Azad Starrer Inspiring Musical Drama Gets A Release Date

Songs of Paradise starring Soni Razdan and Saba Azad is based on the extraordinary story and journey of Kashmir's first playback singer, Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Songs of Paradise
Soni Razdan, Saba Azad's Songs of Paradise release date out Photo: Prime Video
  • Songs of Paradise is a tribute to Raj Begum, Kashmir’s first prominent playback singer, and the first female voice at Radio Kashmir

  • The film stars Soni Razdan and Saba Azad

  • It will premiere on Prime Video on August 29

Prime Video on Thursday announced the release date of its upcoming musical drama, Songs of Paradise, starring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan. The streaming giant also released two striking posters of Azad and Razdan from the inspiring drama.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Kashmir valley, Songs of Paradise is inspired by the extraordinary story and journey of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, Kashmir’s first prominent playback singer, and the first female voice at Radio Kashmir.

The valiant film is a poignant tribute to Begum's music, resilience, legacy and courage. It blends the defiance and the indomitable spirit of the Melody Queen of Kashmir, who not only inspired the women of the valley but also started a cultural movement in the industry.

"from the echoes of Kashmir, rises an unforgettable voice 💙
#SongsOfParadiseOnPrime, Aug 29 (sic)," wrote Prime Video, sharing the motion posters.

The film has been written and directed by Danish Renzu. Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo have also co-written Songs of Paradise.

Saba Azad and Soni Razdan are playing the lead protagonist Noor Begum in two different time periods. Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey are also part of the cast.

Renzu, in a statement, shared that the film "tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo."

"Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast," he added.

Produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, and presented by Excel Entertainment, Songs of Paradise will start streaming on Prime Video from August 29.

