Sona Mohapatra Shares Cryptic Post After Calling Out Shehnaaz Gill

Singer Sona Mohapatra recently tweeted against Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill for supporting controversial director Sajid Khan. Sona on Tuesday took to Twitter to indirectly school someone about what true success means.

“Spend some money, time & effort on getting an education; music teacher, acting coach, voice-dialogue intonation coach & practice whatever other craft, you want to project as ur talent, profession. ‘Cute, glib talk, sucking up to successful men, buying PR, SM, not success. 🤟🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 (sic),” read the singer’s post.

As readers would know, Shehnaaz Gill is quite popular on social media. Even as Sona Mohapatra shared her post, a section of netizens slammed the singer for unnecessarily targeting Shehnaaz. However, there were a few who agreed with Sona’s statements.

One user wrote, “Mic drop truth moment by Sona ma’am,” as another commented, “At least she is better than you.”

Sona Mohapatra had earlier shared a post slamming Shehnaaz Gill for supporting filmmaker Sajid Khan during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. For the unversed, Sajid Khan was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement. “All the twitter adulation for #ShehnaazGiII’s act of ‘respect’ today reminded me of her ‘support’, ‘reverence’ & ‘glorification’ of a multiple accused sex offender & pervert #SajjidKhan when he was platformed on National TV. Wished she had some respect for her sisterhood. #MeToo,” Sona had earlier shared.

While Sona is a popular independent singer, Shehnaaz is primarily known for her Bigg Boss 13 stint, post which she appeared in a handful of music videos and was seen in a Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is set to make her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.