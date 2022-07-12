Sikandar Kher Reveals What He Loves Most About His Character From 'Aarya'

Actor Sikandar Kher, who plays the character of Daulat in the crime-thriller web series 'Aarya', shared that playing this character has helped him in many ways as an actor.





The makers of the show recently announced that it will return for its third season, the cameras for which are expected to roll soon.



Talking about his character and the show's return, Kher said in a statement, "(I'm) looking forward to being back on the sets of 'Aarya' in the coming months which is always a special feeling. We have been working together as a family these last two seasons and are all extremely excited to bring forward the third instalment of this story."



Revealing what he loves the most about his character in the show, Kher, the son of veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, further said, "Daulat is an extremely complex yet likeable character and playing him allows me to layer up my performance given his veneered personality. I thoroughly enjoy being Daulat on the big screen and am immensely excited for the third season as we promise to be back with a much bigger and better experience for the audience."



Additionally, Kher will also be soon making his international debut in the Dev Patel directorial, 'Monkey Man' which revolves around how a recently released ex-felon living in India struggles to adjust in a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.

[With Inputs From IANS]

