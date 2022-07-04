Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Aarya' Season 3 In Development

Actor Sushmita Sen-led crime drama series "Aarya" is set to return for the third season, creator Ram Madhvani announced on Monday.

'Aarya' Poster
'Aarya' Poster Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 3:12 pm

Actor Sushmita Sen-led crime drama series "Aarya" is set to return for the third season, creator Ram Madhvani announced on Monday.

The International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series "Penoza". 

Madhvani shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

Related stories

OTT Release For Malayalam Courtroom Drama 'Vaashi' On July 17

Tamil Cinema's Venerable Production House Enters OTT Age With 'Tamil Rockerz'

OTT Release Date Locked For Nani-Starrer 'Ante Sundaraniki'

"Aarya season 3 in development. Creator @madhvaniram , @sushmitasen47 , @disneyplushotstar & @endemolshineind collaborate once again to escalate the excitement," the post read.

The first season of the series revolved around a happily married woman Aarya (Sen), whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh), is shot and a threat looms over her family due to Tej’s possible involvement in an illegal drug racket.

The second season followed Aarya's journey, combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

"Aarya" was nominated in the best drama category at the 2021 International Emmy Awards, where it was bested by the Israeli thriller series "Tehran".

[WIth Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Aarya Sushmita Sen OTT Platforms New Seasons Crime Drama
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3

ENG Vs IND, 5th Test: India In Prime Position, Lead England By 257 Runs On Day 3