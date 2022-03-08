Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Shraddha Kapoor To Commence Shoot For Next Schedule Of Luv Ranjan's Film

Shraddha Kapoor will shoot the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, in Mumbai. Just two major schedules are remaining until the film's completion.

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 11:02 pm

Actor Shraddha Kapoor will begin filming for the latest schedule of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's unnamed next project on Tuesday. The actor will shoot the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, in Mumbai. Just two major schedules are remaining until the film's completion.

According to a source close to Shraddha, the 'Baaghi 3' actor is beginning the shoot here after a small break owing to Ranjan's wedding last month, which was attended by her and Ranbir.

"She is all set to kickstart the next schedule of Luv Ranjan's next from 8th of March. They will be shooting for it in Mumbai and then get onto another location for the last leg of shoot. Ranbir and Shraddha had a blast at director Luv Ranjan's wedding, after which she is now super pumped to get back on the film sets," source said.

The untitled film, reportedly a romantic-comedy, marks the first collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir, who last featured in the 2018 hit 'Sanju'.

It also marks the duo's first film with Ranjan, best known for the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise and the blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

