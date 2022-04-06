Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Shoppers Paradise 'Boho Bazaar' To Return To Capital After Two Years

The three-day shopping carnival, now in its third edition, will be held at the JLN stadium in Delhi.

Boho Bazaar - The Epic Flea Market Instagram/@bohobazaarfleamarket

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 5:33 pm

In good news for shopaholics, 'Boho Bazaar - The Epic Flea Market' is all set to make its return to the national capital starting Friday after being cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day shopping carnival, now in its third edition, will be held at the JLN stadium here. It will showcase a plethora of items  -- from lifestyle products, home decor, apparel, accessories to pet products, quirky merchandise, food products, gifting, and much more -- from over 200 curated pop-ups across the country.

"We're super pumped to be back after almost two years and we can already see a lot of growing excitement and support from all quarters. We have a lot of fun and new elements planned out this time and hence we've shifted the venue to a bigger venue than last time, to do justice to our vision. 

"We welcome everyone to come and make merry with their friends and family to make the upcoming weekend a memorable one," said Digant Sharma, organiser and co-founder of Boho Bazaar.

As a special bonus for the visitors, the festival this year will also host 12 vendors from Gurgaon's popular Banjara Market, known for its unique and affordable home decors.

"In addition to offering a smorgasbord of shopping options, everything on offer at Boho Bazaar shall be available at heavily discounted prices, thereby catering to all budgets and sensibilities of Delhiites," said the organisers.

Besides shopping, the festival will also feature a variety of food stalls, creative workshops, a dedicated zone for children, and a bunch of fun activities to provide entertainment for visitors. It will come to a close on April 10. 

