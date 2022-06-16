Shoorveer To Present Compelling Story Of Elite Task Force

'Shoorveer' - an action drama series which depicts the fictional story of the Elite Task Force with stealthy operations, intense military training, air combat and intelligence subterfuge and human relationships between the soldiers, is currently in the works and will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

The series, created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma, features an ensemble starcast of Makarand Deshpande, Manish Chaudhari, Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta and Shivya Pathani.

Commenting on the development, Deshpande, said, "'Shoorveer' brings together the best of the army, navy and air force which got me interested in the story. Manish Chaudhary and my character is to make this team the best defence force in India and keep them as our first line of defence."

"While filming the series it was an amazing journey of learning and unlearning things from all the talented actors. I am really thrilled for the series to release on Disney+ Hotstar as it gives us an opportunity to reach a wider audience across the globe", he added.

The principal photography of the series has been completed and the project is currently in post-production stage.

Talking about the series, Varma, said, "In 'Shoorveer', versatile actors come together to lend their unique acting blend. Directing this talented cast has been an amazing journey. When you see veterans like Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhary embrace their roles after you shout action, you witness magic before your eyes."

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the fictional series will soon be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali.

"Working with Disney+ Hotstar has been an amazing journey and they have given all the support required to put this together.Its been one of toughest shows but seeing it all come together on screen has been a truly satisfying experience. The highlight of the show remains its aerial combat sequences which have never been seen on Indian screen", Varma added.

[With Inputs From IANS]