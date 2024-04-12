Art & Entertainment

Shivya Pathania Says Grandeur, Righteousness Of Mythological Roles 'Attracts Me The Most'

Actress Shivya Pathania, who will be playing the titular character in 'Laxmi Narayan', shared that she is attracted to the grandeur and the righteousness of the mythological shows.

Shivya has earlier portrayed Sita in 'Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush', and Devi Parvati in 'Baal Shiv-Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha'.

In the upcoming show 'Laxmi Narayan', she will be portraying the role of 'Laxmi'.

Speaking about what fascinates her to take on the mythological roles, Shivya told IANS: "The grandeur, the righteousness, the standard, the way the story moves, and the moral value that these shows provide to their audience is what attracts me the most. It’s deep rooted shows, our history, and our culture. To know it and to let the audience experience the same is itself a divine experience."

The actress has also played Laxmi in the show 'Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha'.

Talking about the variation in both the roles, Shivya said: "In 'Vikram Betaal' it was a one-story with a moral, so it was not a full-fledged show on how Lakshmi Narayan came into existence and pursued their role as deities and was not about their untold love story."

"This 'Laxmi Narayan' of Swastik Productions is extremely different in terms of their journey from their existence to the untold love story that’s not been explored yet. Also, we have Siddharth Kumar Tewary and his expertise in the show. Working with Swastik productions is a blessing in itself," she said.

Shivya was fascinated with the vision and Devi Laxmi's story.

"It was very different from what I have known of the deities. So, that’s what attracted me to the show," said the 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' actress.

Talking about the preparations, Shivya added: "To be honest, everything happened extremely fast. But I don’t have any preconceived notion about the character. I am living it with the story and scriptures that are being provided and followed by us. So, I am living it with the story."

The show will soon air on Colors.

