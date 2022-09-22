Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shibasish Sarkar Elected President Of The Producers Guild Of India

After 6 years of being president of the Producers Guild Of India, Siddharth Roy Kapur has made way for a new president, Shibasish Sarkar to take over in 2022-2023.

Shibasish Sarkar
Shibasish Sarkar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 2:25 pm

Shibasish Sarkar was unanimously elected as President of the Producers Guild of India (“Guild”) at the first meeting of its newly constituted Guild Council of Management which was held immediately after the 68th Annual General Meeting on September 21.

Welcoming the President-elect, the incumbent President Siddharth Roy Kapur, said, “It has been a pleasure and an honour serving the production fraternity and I am delighted to pass the baton on to the able hands of Shibasish. I am sure he will do a stellar job and add further lustre to the Guild's reputation of spearheading the industry's interests.”

On being elected, President-elect Shibasish Sarkar said, “In his six years as Guild President, Siddharth has been a tireless, passionate and committed champion for our industry at a time of unprecedented challenges. I look forward to building on what he has accomplished and working alongside my colleagues to help address the challenges and build on the opportunities we have before us as an industry.”

The Guild’s leadership team for 2022-2023 is as under:

President

Mr Shibasish Sarkar

Vice Presidents

Mr Manish Goswami, Mr Apoorva Mehta, Mr Sunjoy Waddhwa, Ms Madhu Bhojwani, Ms Ambika Khurana

Treasurers

Mr Ashim Samanta, Ms Fazila Allana

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Producer Film Producer Producers Guild Of India Producers Guild Filmmaker Indian Filmmakers Film Directors Film Director Film Producers Siddharth Roy Kapur Shibasish Sarkar Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

8-Foot-Long Python Swallows Goat In Jharkhand’s Tiger Reserve, Rescued

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming

PAK Vs ENG, T20Is: Schedule, Streaming