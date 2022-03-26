Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill: Why Should I Tell Everyone About My Relationship With Siddharth Shukla?

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill spoke about how she has been brutally trolled for living her life after the death of actor Siddharth Shukla. The two were reportedly dating.

Shehnaaz Gill: Why Should I Tell Everyone About My Relationship With Siddharth Shukla?
Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 12:33 pm

Actress-Singer Shehnaaz Gill has promised to live life unapologetically and says that was her happiness that the late actor Siddharth Shukla also wanted. The actress recently appeared in actress Shilpa Shetty’s talk show ‘Shape of You’ and spoke about how she has been brutally trolled for living her life, after his death. 

While she refused to define her relationship with him, Gill said that she has decided to live her life to the fullest. “If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself. Today is the first time I am talking about this and it’s only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what,” she said.

In fact, she said that she did not need to explain her relationship with him to anyone. “Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him? What was my relationship with him? I don’t need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So I don’t have to give any explanation to anyone.”

She added, almost in tears, “Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola ki has mat. Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha, aur mai hamesha hasungi, aur mai apna kaam jari rakhungi kyunki mujhe bahot aage jaana hai life mein (Sidharth never told me to stop laughing. He always wanted to see me laughing, and I will always laugh. And I will continue working because I want to go far in life).”

Gill and Shukla met on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' and were rumoured to be dating. Shukla passed away last year, after a heart attack. Gill was trolled sometime later for dancing at her manager's wedding function.

