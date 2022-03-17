Sharmaji Namkeen Trailer: Rishi Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Showcase The Plight Of Retired Parents

The trailer of late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' has been released. The film, which also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal filling in Kapoor’s shoes in scenes he couldn’t complete before his death, revolves around a retired man who takes up odd jobs to keep himself occupied.

From considering dog-walking to heading for job interviews, Sharmaji tries everything to fight loneliness. But his life takes a turn when he is approached to cook for a party.

At first, he thinks the gathering has come together for a devotional meeting. However, he gets furious after he sees the women having a kitty party. Angry, he calls his friend, played by Satish Kaushik, and shouts at him.

However, he soon grows to enjoy his job. Not only does he receive compliments for his food, but he also ends up befriending the gang, attending their kitty parties and connecting with them, especially Juhi Chawla, until his son discovers the truth and Sharmaji finds himself at a crossroads. Overcoming the conflict between his emotions and his family, Sharmaji pursues his passion for cooking.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' has an all-star cast. Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar appear with the late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

'Sharmaji Namkeen' includes two veteran actors, Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, portraying the same character for the first time in Hindi film. 'Sharmaji Namkeen,' directed by Hitesh Bhatia and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar through Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Ranbir Kapoor disclosed in a video announcing the trailer release date that following Rishi Kapoor's death in April 2020, the makers came up with many concepts to replace the late actor's shoes. One of them had Ranbir Kapoor donning prosthetics to finish the project. When nothing else seemed to be working, they sought Paresh Rawal.