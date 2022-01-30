Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Shaan Opens Up About The Loss Of Originality In The Indian Music Industry

Singer Shaan bemoans the lack of originality in the music industry, claiming that there is a great deal of pressure to sound like Arijit Singh.

Playback singer Shaan

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 7:40 pm

Indian singer, Shaan, who has worked in the music industry for more than two decades, applauds the emergence of new talent while lamenting the loss of originality in the music industry. Even in an era when the music industry is bursting at the seams with new talent, he claims, “there are hardly any artists who have a quick recall value”.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the singer addressing the issue said, “It is not the fault of singers. There is a tremendous pressure to sound like a singer especially for boys. Everyone is trying to be the next Arijit Singh and fail to get their own identity.”

The ‘Tanha Dil’ and ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ singer believes that this issue existed in the music industry even in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaan (@singer_shaan)

Shaan recalls, “At that time, everyone had to sound like (singers) Kishore Kumar or Mohammed Rafi. That pressure was present even when Sonu (Nigam) entered that music scene. But when Kunal (Ganjawala), KK and I entered the industry, that pressure was not there to sound like someone.”

Unfortunately, he believes the same trend has resumed. “Abhi ghoom firr ke wapas aa gaya hai. Everyone is looking for Arijit Singh’s voice. As a result, everyone has started sounding the same way, which is why their own identity is lost.”

He goes on to say that as a result, the types of songs that are being produced have become repetitive and have taken on a monotonous tone.

“When people make songs now, they look at what songs are working. They immediately think that if this kind of song is working then let’s also make it. Iss chakkar mein bewafayi pe itne gaane hai. What is new in that? Such songs don’t have longevity,” the singer says.

Shaan went on to explain, because he already has a proven track record, he does not need to do so, which is why he is experimenting with his music, such as his latest Sufi rock single, ‘Rang Le’.

The 49-years old, speaking about his single said, “This genre was popular in the indie pop scene in the ‘90s. I just felt that there is not much that has happened in that zone and in that space. I always want to do something new as opposed to do another love song, which I have done before. I try to find some other genre, for people also and for me as well.”

Shaan in a recent turn of events lost his mother, Sonali Mukherjee. The singer spoke about it through his social media.

