'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role

Director Abhinay Deo known for films like ‘Delhi Belly’ and ‘Force 2’, has shared that it was easy for him to convince Anil Kapoor to play the role in 'Savi: A Bloody Housewife', which also features Divya Khosla Kumar, and Harshvardhan Rane.

The director revealed it was very easy for them to convince Anil Kapoor to play the role in the film.

Abhinay Deo said: “It is a very interesting and flamboyant role and there are very few actors in our industry who could do justice to it. When we all were discussing, we felt Anil would be the best choice for this role. I had a history with him as I did two seasons of 24 with him so it was easy to approach him.”

“For him also, it was a no-brainer to say Yes. First, the role was like that, second, he had a history with Mukesh Ji, T series and Me. The audience will see him in a very different role. So it was not difficult to convince him for this role.”

He added, “I don't believe in planning so much. If I like something and I want to tell that story to the audience, I go ahead with it and put my 200 per cent into it, whether it is a commercial, action or comedy film.”

It will hit the cinemas on May 31, 2024.

