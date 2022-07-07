Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Sanya Malhotra Shares The Secret Of Tackling Challenging Scenes In 'HIT - The First Case'

Sanya Malhotra is ready to hit the big screen with the most entertaining suspense thriller and she talks about the difficulties during the shoot of 'HIT - The First Case'.

Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra Instagram

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:21 pm

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of a forensic lady in the upcoming film 'HIT - The First Case', has talked about the challenging scenes she dealt with in the film, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about the difficulties during the shoot, Malhotra shared: To be honest, when you're working with actors like Rajkummar Rao, it becomes more collaborative. You just have to follow their lead and react to what they're doing beautifully."

"So, I never felt anything was too challenging or difficult for me, and also the credit has to go to Rajkummar Rao because he is not only a good actor but a brilliant co-actor too. So, it never felt like I'm in a scene reciting my dialogues or anything and it never felt that way because it all felt so natural and all felt conversational to me as an actor."

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present in association with Dil Raju Productions 'HIT - The First Case'.

Directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. It will hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.

[With Inputs from IANS]

