Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Samara Weaving To Lead Comedic Thriller 'Borderline'

"Ready or Not" star Samara Weaving will headline "Borderline", an upcoming comedic thriller.

Samara Weaving
Samara Weaving Instagram: @samweaving

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:07 pm

"Ready or Not" star Samara Weaving will headline "Borderline", an upcoming comedic thriller.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samara Weaving (@samweaving)

"Borderline" marks the directorial debut of Jimmy Warden, who also wrote the film's script, which appeared on the Black List, a highly-regarded annual survey of the most-liked screenplays.

Besides Weaving, the movie will also feature actors Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson, Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film revolves around a helpless romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a '90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

"Borderline" is produced by LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, Red A Entertainment’s Hadeel Reda, and Brian Duffield. 

William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Shawn Williamson, Jameson Parker, Mimi Steinbauer and Colleen Camp will serve as executive producers. 

Weaving was most recently seen in Paramount’s “Snake Eyes”, “The Valet” and the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers".

She will next star alongside Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver and Sian Clifford in “Chevalier”, set for world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. 

Related stories

Media Maiden: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Turns Journalist For Upcoming Movie 'Kooki'

Karan Johar Accused of Plagiarising The Story For His Upcoming Movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'

Jr NTR's Upcoming Movie's Poster Excites Fans

Tags

Art & Entertainment Samara Weaving Borderline Ready Or Not Black List Jimmy Warden Eric Dane Ray Nicholson Alba Baptista
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic