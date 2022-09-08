Samara Weaving To Lead Comedic Thriller 'Borderline'

"Ready or Not" star Samara Weaving will headline "Borderline", an upcoming comedic thriller.

"Borderline" marks the directorial debut of Jimmy Warden, who also wrote the film's script, which appeared on the Black List, a highly-regarded annual survey of the most-liked screenplays.

Besides Weaving, the movie will also feature actors Eric Dane, Ray Nicholson, Alba Baptista and Jimmie Fails, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film revolves around a helpless romantic sociopath who escapes from a mental institution and invades the home of a '90s pop superstar. He just wants to be loved; she just wants to survive.

"Borderline" is produced by LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, Red A Entertainment’s Hadeel Reda, and Brian Duffield.

William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang, John Hills, Shawn Williamson, Jameson Parker, Mimi Steinbauer and Colleen Camp will serve as executive producers.

Weaving was most recently seen in Paramount’s “Snake Eyes”, “The Valet” and the Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers".

She will next star alongside Lucy Boynton, Minnie Driver and Sian Clifford in “Chevalier”, set for world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.