Samantha Ruth Prabhu Repurposes Her 'Beloved' Wedding Gown Into A Cocktail Dress, Advocates For Sustainability

If the trend of re-wearing a wedding dress was something extremely common, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ensemble at a recent award show would undoubtedly be an example-setter. Her latest bold fashion move is all one can talk about.
The actress, who announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, turned heads at an event. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a custom corset gown crafted by acclaimed fashion designer Kresha Bajaj, who also worked on her wedding gown. The monochromatic gown, tailored to perfection, showcased a textured corset and a layered skirt adorned with intricate floral applique detailing.
Taking to Instagram, the fashion label posted a video of the actress’ new dress and showing how the designers used parts of her wedding dress to craft it.
Later on, the ‘Pushpa’ actress herself posted two gorgeous photos of her revamped gown and penned an elaborate caption, which focused on the importance of sustainability. “We cannot ignore sustainability anymore. We’re past that stage when it was a choice. It’s now a necessity for the longevity of our planet that we call home,” she wrote.
“The dress I am wearing today is a beloved gown that has been repurposed for this occasion by the most talented @kreshabajajofficial. While that might sound insignificant… entitled even… to many… I assure you that repurposing my old clothes is only one of many steps I am consciously taking to alter my habits and make my lifestyle more sustainable,” Ruth Prabhu added.
She further emphasized the significance of personal actions in addressing climate change, urging everyone else to take similar steps. “Every little gesture, every little decisive action, is important. It all adds up. I urge myself and all of you who have goodwill for me in your hearts to make those little efforts. Thank you.”
Take a look at the photos here:
Samantha was styled by Preetham Jukalker. Her hair and makeup were impeccably done by Daksh Nidhi and Avni Rambhia, and to completing her look, she adorned a choker from Drip Project by MetaMan Jewellery.
Meanwhile, work wise, she will next be seen in ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ opposite Varun Dhawan.