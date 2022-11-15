Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Had ‘Best Weekend Ever’ After Looking At Box- Offfice Collection of 'Yashoda'

Yashoda was released in cinemas last week and many praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her performance, especially in the action scenes

Yashoda Teaser ft. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Yashoda Teaser ft. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 10:58 am

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on cloud nine with the response to her latest film ‘Yashoda’ at the box-office. “Best weekend ever,” tweeted Samantha reacting to the film’s opening weekend collection numbers.

‘Yashoda’ has earned Rs 20 crore from its worldwide ticket sales, said Sridevi Movies, the producers of the film, in a tweet.

Yashoda was released in cinemas last week and many praised Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her performance, especially in the action scenes.

Recently, Samantha posted the reels on her Instagram account with the caption, “Yashoda in theatres and ‘BTS.’ The video sees the actor fighting several stuntmen on the sets and doing jumps. It also shows the intense training that she went through, as she had to maintain a rigorous gym routine in order to perform exhausting action sequences.

As Samantha had recently been vocal about her fight with autoimmune disease, fans also sent warm wishes. One user wrote, “Get well soon sam, physically and mentally too. love you as an actor and person too.”

“You are a true Warrior Sam, congratulations for YASHODA, Truly deserve it !!" wrote another.

Earlier, Samantha had penned an emotional post for her gym trainer for helping her through the battle of Myositis.

“The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all my lowest of lows… Through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thank you,” a part of her post had read.

Related stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Intense Work-Out Video From 'Yashoda' Set, Fans Hail The 'Warrior'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: I Have Always Been A Fighter, I Am Going To Fight

Tags

Art & Entertainment Samantha Ruth Prabhu Yashoda Entertainment Indian Cinema Bollywood Bollywood Actor Southern Stars Social Media Samantha Prabhu Mumbai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Wholesale Inflation Eases To 19-Month Low Of 8.39% In October

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway

Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: 8 Dead, 4 Feared Trapped; Rescue Operations Underway