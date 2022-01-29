Bollywood actors superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan will be seen sharing screen space if rumours are to be believed. After speculations around Roshan’s appearance in ‘Pathan’ and ‘Tiger 3’, report suggest that the actors will be seen together.

A source revealed that, “For all those who know what’s in the script of 'Pathan' and 'Tiger 3' can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet 'Pathan' or 'Tiger' in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Kabir, Pathan, and Tiger will meet each other will be only post 'WAR 2'. That’s been the plan from the start.”

The report also stated that actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif might be the female leads in the film. “Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble! He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens! It will be a blockbuster meeting of the three megastars of the country, and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build-up to that moment happens,” the source added.

'War 2' is already in the works for the next Spy Universe, following ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’. Meanwhile, filming of ‘Pathan’ and ‘Tiger 3' is nearly complete. Sidharth Anand directed ‘Pathan’, and Maneesh Sharma directed ‘Tiger 3’. The release dates for both films have yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from Pinkvilla)