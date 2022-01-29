Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate For Spy-Thriller?

Actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will reportedly be seen in a upcoming spy-thriller for which plans are in still in motion.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan To Collaborate For Spy-Thriller?
The three superstars may come together for a movie. - Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 7:04 pm

Bollywood actors superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan will be seen sharing screen space if rumours are to be believed. After speculations around Roshan’s appearance in ‘Pathan’ and ‘Tiger 3’, report suggest that the actors will be seen together.

A source revealed that, “For all those who know what’s in the script of 'Pathan' and 'Tiger 3' can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet 'Pathan' or 'Tiger' in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Kabir, Pathan, and Tiger will meet each other will be only post 'WAR 2'. That’s been the plan from the start.”

Related stories

Watch: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Get Teary Eyed On 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale

Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor To Reunite For A Film After 19 Years?

R Madhavan Wants To Be Fit Like Hrithik Roshan

The report also stated that actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif might be the female leads in the film. “Aditya Chopra realises that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble! He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens! It will be a blockbuster meeting of the three megastars of the country, and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build-up to that moment happens,” the source added.

 'War 2' is already in the works for the next Spy Universe, following ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathan’. Meanwhile, filming of  ‘Pathan’ and ‘Tiger 3' is nearly complete. Sidharth Anand directed ‘Pathan’, and Maneesh Sharma directed ‘Tiger 3’. The release dates for both films have yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from Pinkvilla)

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Ankita Lokhande Gives A Befitting Reply To Trolls Attacking Her For Oversharing Her Wedding Photos

Davidson And Kim Kardashian To Move In Together?

Watch: Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Get Teary Eyed On 'Bigg Boss 15' Grand Finale

'To All The Boys' Actress Lana Condor Engaged To Beau Anthony De La Torre

'Aquaman' Star Jason Momoa Joins The 'Fast and Furious 10' Cast

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway