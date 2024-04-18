Salman Khan House Firing: Police Sources Reveal Shooters Were Promised Rs 4 Lakh As Supari

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met with Salman and assured him all help, with a promise of increased security. "The government is with you, I have told Salman Khan. Both the accused have been arrested. They will be interrogated. We will get to the root of the case. Nobody will be spared. Nobody should be targeted this way," Eknath Shinde told reporters, adding, "No gang or gang war will be allowed. We won't allow this to happen. We will finish (Lawrence) Bishnoi.”