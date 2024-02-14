Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. Naturally, when it was announced that he would be collaborating with Karan Johar, fans went ecstatic. Reportedly, Karan Johar and Salman Khan are working on ‘The Bull.’ Recent reports reveal that the film has been delayed because of financial constraints.
As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan and Karan Johar are currently not on the same page concerning the budget of the film. It has been reported that Karan Johar wants to sign Salman Khan with a back-end deal for the film. But Khan, on the other hand, is looking for upfront money. This disconnect has put a pause on the film for now.
Bollywood Hungama quoted a source who said, “The Bull is an expensive film and Karan is hoping to sign Salman Khan with a back-end deal, but the superstar on the other hand is demanding upfront money. After doing all the calculations, Karan is not finding it financially viable to take the film on floors. He has now bought more time from Salman Khan to rework the financial structure.”
The source also added that Khan loves the script of ‘The Bull’ and he wants to go ahead with it. However, the actor does not want to do it at his personal loss. The source continued, “Salman loves the script, but getting Salman Khan on board requires s*** loads of money. Once the things are on paper, Karan will make an official announcement of ‘The Bull’.”
Johar and Khan announced the project during the ‘Tiger 3’ promotions that took place in Diwali 2023. The news left fans excited because it will bring the two big names together.