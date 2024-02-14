Karan Johar’s latest OTT venture – ‘Love Storiyaan’ – is getting all the love and praise because of how authentic it is. In a latest interview, the filmmaker opened up about how he finalized the name of the series. He revealed that the trolling he received from ‘Brahmastra’ gave him the idea for the name of this show.
During a special screening of ‘Love Storiyaan’ organised by MAMI in association with Prime Video, Karan Johar revealed that the trolling he received from one song in ‘Brahmastra’ gave him the idea of what he should name the series. He talked about how he looked at love stories. He said, “The most poignant childhood memory I have is of loving the song ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’. That emotion stayed with me right up till Rock Aur Rani, where they sing ‘Ishq Se Badh Ke Dharm Kya.’”
The director continued, “That was an interpretation of ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’. Every time I see a love story, it deeply resonates with me. When I see two people in a relationship, fighting all odds to come victoriously together… ‘Love Storiyaan’ was always so exciting. We have to thank Amitabh Bhattacharya, without whom we would not have had this title. The much-trolled line from the song became the beautiful title of our film.”
The name of the series comes from a highly trolled line from the song ‘Kesariya’ that was used in ‘Brahmastra.’ While the song ruled the charts, the song was trolled for its lyrics. Amitabh Bhattacharya had penned the song.
‘Love Storiyaan’ is a series that revolves around six real-life couples and their stories. The anthology series has been directed by Shazia Iqbal, Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D’Cunha, Hardik Mehta, and Vivek Soni. It has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment Productions.