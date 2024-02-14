During a special screening of ‘Love Storiyaan’ organised by MAMI in association with Prime Video, Karan Johar revealed that the trolling he received from one song in ‘Brahmastra’ gave him the idea of what he should name the series. He talked about how he looked at love stories. He said, “The most poignant childhood memory I have is of loving the song ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’. That emotion stayed with me right up till Rock Aur Rani, where they sing ‘Ishq Se Badh Ke Dharm Kya.’”