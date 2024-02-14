India is filled with love stories. But are all love stories just about boy meets girls and they live happily every after? Well, not everything happens like in the movies. Amazon Prime Video has come up with a collection of real-life love stories. Stories that are grounded in reality, and coming from different corners of the country. Not just that, even Karan Johar has backed this project, who is himself regarded as a genius when it comes to showcasing love beautifully and aesthetically on the film screen. So, here’s what ‘Love Storiyaan’ is all about.
‘Love Storiyaan’: Story
‘Love Storiyaan’ revolves around 6 real life couples. They come from diverse backgrounds and different parts of the country. They all talk of their love story and how they fell in love with their partners. They relive their unique love stories through this docu-series.
Advertisement
‘Love Storiyaan’: Performances
All the stories are filled with real-life couples giving interviews, and their relationship days being enacted by actors. The actors playing these real-life couples have been selected so scrutinizingly that they actually suit the look and feel of the characters to perfection. The real-life couples giving interviews as well are very articulate and speak their hearts out very enthusiastically. It’s these small nuances that make you feel so very connected to the docu-series.
Advertisement
‘Love Storiyaan’: Cast & Crew
Director: Rahul Badwelkar, Collin D'Cunha, Akshay Indikar, Shazia Iqbal, Hardik Mehta, Archana Phadke, Vivek Soni
Cast: Twinkle Tshering, Poonam Gurung, Ankit Arora, Pratik Kothari, Sharnita Ravi, Nicholas J. Kharnami, Sharmila Farida Saha, Sunit Kumar Saha, Siddharth Boro, Rajani K. Chhetri, Sohan Polock, Prasanna Khawle, Vishwaraj Deshpande, Sukanya Bhattacherjee, Usha Moni, Nisha Dhole, Kavya Ramanani, Prachi Singh Prajapati, Aeindri Biswas, Kanhiya Verma, Pahal Banushali, Shubhra Das, Basanti Parmar, Gulrez Khan, Moulik Ghosh, Mou Banerjee, Srishti Wadhwani, Poonam Barathe, Rohit Nayak, Jasgun Shaw, Mithu Chakraborty, Soumyodip Raha, Shubham Thakur, Indrakshi Biswas, Imran Khan, Spandan Mukherjee, Yashika Batham, Ritesh Verma, Jhilam Gupta, Aekta Kapoor, Ullekh NP
Available On: Amazon Prime Video
Duration: 6 Episodes, 30-35 Minutes Each
Advertisement
‘Love Storiyaan’: Can Kids Watch It?
Yes
Advertisement
Outlook’s Verdict
‘Love Storiyaan’ is a unique take of today’s real-life love stories. It doesn’t stick to the usual patterns of falling in love shown in romantic films since time immemorial. What makes these stories different are that they deal with real-life issues and yet love eventually finds a way out. That’s what makes this docu-series feel so genuine and not just a like a ball of mush. To reaffirm your faith in love, you can Repeat Watch it over and over. I am going with 3.5 stars.