India is filled with love stories. But are all love stories just about boy meets girls and they live happily every after? Well, not everything happens like in the movies. Amazon Prime Video has come up with a collection of real-life love stories. Stories that are grounded in reality, and coming from different corners of the country. Not just that, even Karan Johar has backed this project, who is himself regarded as a genius when it comes to showcasing love beautifully and aesthetically on the film screen. So, here’s what ‘Love Storiyaan’ is all about.