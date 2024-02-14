Ashmit Patel: Will Get Married Only After ‘Bade Bhaiya’ Salman Khan

Actor Ashmit Patel has opened up about his idea of love on the Valentine’s Day, and shared his marriage plans, saying he will tie the knot only after ‘bade bhaiya’ Salman Khan gets married.

Amid the global celebration of love on Valentine's Day, Ashmit, who has returned to the screens after a brief hiatus with series ‘State v/s Ahuja’, talked about his plans to settle down.