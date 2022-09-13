Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Saba Azad On Why She Changed Her Name From Saba Grewal: The Want For Freedom Is The Most Human Instinct

Saba Azad, who featured in the show ‘Rocket Boys’, recently revealed the reason why she modified her name.

Saba Azad
Saba Azad Instagram

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 6:27 pm

Actor-singer Saba Azad took everyone by storm when she starred as Parvana Irani in the SonyLIV show ‘Rocket Boys’, which featured Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles. She will also be seen in the upcoming season of the show, and has donned several hats in her career so far, including playback singing, performing with her band, and acting. Not just that, she also aims to direct one day.

However, did you know that her real name is not Saba Azad but Saba Grewal? When asked why she changed her name, the actress said that Saba Azad is her stage name. 

“The name on my passport is Saba Grewal – my father is of Sikh origin and my mother of Muslim, but neither practiced religion nor imposed their opinions upon me. They are atheists. Azad was my nani’s pen name. I liked the sound of it and the meaning of course. The want for freedom is the most human instinct. So (with her permission) I adopted it as my stage name,” she told Hindustan Times. 

Hritik Roshan with Saba Azad
Hritik Roshan with Saba Azad Instagram

Saba also feels elated that she is finally getting projects that require her to apply herself. She adds that currently she is balancing everything she does. “I have enjoyed being a part of the indie music scene and I have had my fair share of acceptance as an actor. I feel lucky to be able to balance multiple careers and enjoy them all equally. Getting paid to do what you love is a blessing,” she said

Apart from her professional life, Saba is also gaining attention lately because of her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. While they have kept mum about their relationship, Saba is often spotted at Hrithik’s family lunches, and they even made a public appearance together for the first time at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

