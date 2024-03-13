Robert Downey Jr. Has 'Mountains Yet To Climb' After Winning His First Oscar: Just Getting Started

Hollywood sensation Robert Downey Jr. has been grabbing attention following his 2024 Oscar win for his performance in the biggest film of the past year ‘Oppenheimer.’ Securing the award for Best Supporting Actor for his spectacular portrayal of Admiral Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan’s directorial, the actor expressed gratitude to his wife, Susan, during his acceptance speech for her pivotal role in bringing him back on track.
Despite his first-ever Oscar win, Downey stated that he isn’t fully satisfied with it and aspires to be honoured again in the near future.
The actor and his wife/producing partner, Susan, sat down to have a conversation with PEOPLE at the post-show Governor’s Ball, shortly after the actor took the stage to clinch the prestigious award for the first time. Interestingly, this wasn’t his first nomination at the Academy Awards. He was previously nominated for Best Actor for ‘Chaplin’ at the 1993 Oscars and for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Tropic Thunder’ at the 2009 Oscars.
“I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve,” the actor, who has a few interesting projects lined up, teased. His wife further stated, “We’re just getting started,” hinting at his next projects, starting with ‘The Sympathizer,’ which has been produced by Team Downey. “We talk about it all the time. There are so many more things we want to do together and achieve together and play together, create together,” Susan continued.
Downey humorously remarked that their collaboration is an “inside job,” further adding, “I believe that in our own way, we have mountains yet to climb.”
As for ‘The Sympathizer,’ the historical black comedy drama television series is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Downey, who will star in the series, stated, “I’m already proud of what I’ve seen.” The seven episodic mini-series is slated to premiere on HBO from April 14 with weekly episodes.