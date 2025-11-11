IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

IPL 2026 auction likely on December 15 in Abu Dhabi
Player retention deadline expected by November 15
Marks IPL’s third consecutive overseas auction
The excitement around the next Indian Premier League season is already starting to bubble. Teams are deep in discussions about who stays and who goes, players are preparing for new chances, and fans are waiting eagerly for the entertainment that only an IPL auction can deliver.
Fans are eagerly waiting for the auction and many were anticipating that the event will take place in India. However, the fresh reports are suggesting something else. The Indian Premier League auction will be held in Abu Dhabi mid December, a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.
A BCCI official has now confirmed that the IPL auction will take place in mid-December, with Abu Dhabi chosen as the host city. The move marks another overseas chapter for the league after previous editions were held in Dubai and Jeddah.
According to reports, December 15 is the likely date for the mini-auction. For the franchises, the next few weeks will be crucial. The retention deadline, reportedly set for November 15, will decide which big names enter the auction pool.
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Set For November 27 In Delhi
Meanwhile, the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction is set to take place on November 27 in Delhi, marking the league’s first major player reshuffle since its debut season.
On the IPL front, trade activity has remained unusually quiet so far, with no significant player movements reported, including the much-discussed rumors around Sanju Samson’s potential exit from Rajasthan Royals.
