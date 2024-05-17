Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Talks About Trolling Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: We Must Never Be Unkind

Sharmin Segal, who featured as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has been facing backlash over her performance in the Netflix series. Not to miss, the actress is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece.
Now, Richa Chadha, who was seen as Lajjo in the show, has reacted to trolls criticising Sharmin’s acting skills, and told Pinkvilla, “I think truthfully, it is the audience’s right. It’s the audience’s prerogative that you like the show, you dislike the show. You like a performance, you dislike a performance,” she said.
“But what happens today, I think in the era of social media, when people start trolling, making memes, doing all that, that’s a bit hurtful, I think, for anyone. We must never be unkind because it can happen to you tomorrow. And everyone is a human being,” she further added.
Not just Richa, Sharmin’s co-star Taha Shah, who played her lover Tajdar in the show, recently talked about the negativity Sharmin has been facing. He told Zoom, “Sharmin has only done two films, and her method involves keeping it subtle.”
Taha further shared that she “has got a great heart”, and said, “Having worked with her, I know she’s given her best as an actor. I didn’t anticipate receiving this much love and appreciation for my role, hence the audience can be quite unpredictable to be honest. As far as Sharmin and her performance are concerned, I’ve literally lived with her on the sets. She was always punctual and tried to do her best. How it comes off to the audience is a different ball game and I can’t comment on them. But I know that she has got a great heart. She was always present on the set and as an actor, that’s what you all need.”
Taha signed off by saying that it is not correct for the audience to compare Sharmin to her co-stars like Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari or Sonakshi Sinha. “Manisha ma’am has worked with the best of the best directors and best of the best actors. People learn over time. If the audience has found fault in Sharmin, she will do even better. I know she wants to and is eager to learn,” he said.
‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which premiered on May 1, is currently streaming on Netflix.