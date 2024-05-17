Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha, Taha Shah Talks About Trolling Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: We Must Never Be Unkind

Earlier today, Sharmin Segal’s Heeramandi co-star Taha Shah also opened up about the negativity she has been facing and defended her.

Richa Chadha, Taha Shah and Sharmin Segal
info_icon

Sharmin Segal, who featured as Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, has been facing backlash over her performance in the Netflix series. Not to miss, the actress is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece. 

Now, Richa Chadha, who was seen as Lajjo in the show, has reacted to trolls criticising Sharmin’s acting skills, and told Pinkvilla, “I think truthfully, it is the audience’s right. It’s the audience’s prerogative that you like the show, you dislike the show. You like a performance, you dislike a performance,” she said.

“But what happens today, I think in the era of social media, when people start trolling, making memes, doing all that, that’s a bit hurtful, I think, for anyone. We must never be unkind because it can happen to you tomorrow. And everyone is a human being,” she further added.

Not just Richa, Sharmin’s co-star Taha Shah, who played her lover Tajdar in the show, recently talked about the negativity Sharmin has been facing. He told Zoom, “Sharmin has only done two films, and her method involves keeping it subtle.” 

Actress Sharmin Segal
Actress Sharmin Segal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taha further shared that she “has got a great heart”, and said, “Having worked with her, I know she’s given her best as an actor. I didn’t anticipate receiving this much love and appreciation for my role, hence the audience can be quite unpredictable to be honest. As far as Sharmin and her performance are concerned, I’ve literally lived with her on the sets. She was always punctual and tried to do her best. How it comes off to the audience is a different ball game and I can’t comment on them. But I know that she has got a great heart. She was always present on the set and as an actor, that’s what you all need.”

Taha signed off by saying that it is not correct for the audience to compare Sharmin to her co-stars like Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari or Sonakshi Sinha. “Manisha ma’am has worked with the best of the best directors and best of the best actors. People learn over time. If the audience has found fault in Sharmin, she will do even better. I know she wants to and is eager to learn,” he said.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which premiered on May 1, is currently streaming on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Was Shyam Rangeela's Nomination From Varanasi Rejected?
  2. 15 Fall Ill After Inhaling Gas In Prawn Processing
  3. Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Records Statement, FIR Mentions 'Severe' Injuries, Bibhav Skips Summon | Top Points
  4. Odisha: Congress Candidate Arrested For Assaulting Business Rival
  5. TMC Leader Shot At In West Bengal's Cooch Behar
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In A Shimmery Red Gown By A Tunisian Designer On The Red Carpet
  2. 'Never Let Go' Trailer Review: Halle Berry Protects Her Sons From Evil In This Survival Thriller
  3. Ed Sheeran Tells Kapil Sharma He Wanted To Be An Actor; Recalls Auditioning For TV Show
  4. 'Bad Boys: Ride Or Die' Trailer Review: 'Fugitives' Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Display Hilarious Chemistry
  5. Rajkummar Rao Looks Back At His Life And Says He Was Not Raised With Money Around
Sports News
  1. German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  3. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
  4. Archer Deepika Kumari To Train In Korea Ahead Of World Qualifiers
  5. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Augsburg Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Malaysia: Man Kills 2 Officers At Police Station In Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah Attack
  2. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
  3. North Korea Test-fires Ballistic Missile Day After US-South Korea's Fighter Jet Drill
  4. Sweden: Shooting Reported Near Israeli Embassy in Stockholm
  5. US Military Says First Aid Shipment Has Been Driven Across A Newly Built US Pier Into The Gaza Strip
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup