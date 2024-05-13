Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Sharmin Segal Auditioned 16 Times For Her Role As Alamzeb In 'Heeramandi'

Sharmin Segal revealed that she didn't get the part in 'Heeramandi' because she is related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said that she auditioned 16 times for her role as Alamzeb.

Instagram
Sharmin Segal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ was released on Netflix, the show has become the talk of the town. While one section of fans praised the show for its elaborate sets and attention to detail, another section focused only on Sharmin Segal and trolled her for her acting. Many criticized her and talked about how she bagged the role only because she is related to Bhansali. In a recent interview, Segal opened up and revealed that she had to audition 16 times for her role as Alamzeb.

Appearing on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ with the cast of ‘Heeramandi’, host Kapil Sharma asked her how she got her part as Alamzeb in the period drama. Sharma asked her, “Kya unhone aapka sach me audition liya tha ya aapne unko mamu banaya?” (Did they truly audition you or did you just leverage your uncle-niece relationship?)”

The actor revealed that she spent a year preparing for her role and auditioned 16 times. Segal said, “Ek saal ke liye prepare kiya aur 16 baar auditions diye” (I prepared for a year and gave 16 auditions for the role).” She was trolled for her acting in the show on social media. She had limited the comments on her Instagram following this row. However, the cast of ‘Heeramandi’ came out in support of her and defended her in almost all of their interviews.

Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari defended Segal in an interview. She said, “There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean, and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that. I don’t know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”

Starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, ‘Heeramandi’ is set in Lahore in the 1940s. It revolves around the life of the courtesans, nawabs, and British officers.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Decide Quickly On Disqualification Petition Against 8 MLAs Who Joined BJP: Goa Cong Chief
  2. Tamil Nadu: PMK To Stage Agitation Demanding Quota For Vanniyars
  3. Unseasonal Rains Hit Parts Of Gujarat, Agri Dept Issues Advisory For Farmers
  4. Outlook News Wrap, May 13: Phase 4 Lok Sabha Voting, Egypt Joins Genocide Case Against Israel & Other Stories
  5. 'Grow A Spine Or Resign': Civil Society Organisations Urge EC To Act Against Hate Speech And Misconduct
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Sharmin Segal Auditioned 16 Times For Her Role As Alamzeb In 'Heeramandi'
  2. Kriti Kharbanda's Monday Mood: Drops Rotating Video In Different Outfits
  3. Neelam Kothari's 'Smile Says It All' As She Poses With Ranveer Singh
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput Was Affected By The Blind Articles Written About Him
  5. Esha Gupta REVEALS She Froze Her Eggs In 2017; Opens UP About Wedding Plans And Having Kids
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  2. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: It's Do Or Die For Gujarat Titans Against Kolkata Knight Riders
  3. Delhi Capitals Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. IRE Vs PAK: Babar Azam Now Most Successful T20I Skipper; Dhoni, Rohit In Top 5 - Check List
  5. P Shyaamnikhil Becomes India's 85th Chess Grandmaster, Gets Final Norm After 12-Year Wait
World News
  1. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
  2. Pakistan's Dy PM Dar In China For Strategic Dialogue To Further All-weather Ties Amid Strains Over Attacks On Chinese Nationals
  3. Florida Sheriff's Office Identifies Homicide Victim After 40 Years
  4. Neighbourhood In California Bans Short-Term Airbnb Rentals After Drug Parties
  5. India Looking For Additional Sites For Russian Nuclear Reactors: Jaishankar
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders In IPL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 62% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh