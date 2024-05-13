Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ was released on Netflix, the show has become the talk of the town. While one section of fans praised the show for its elaborate sets and attention to detail, another section focused only on Sharmin Segal and trolled her for her acting. Many criticized her and talked about how she bagged the role only because she is related to Bhansali. In a recent interview, Segal opened up and revealed that she had to audition 16 times for her role as Alamzeb.