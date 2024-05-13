Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married

Sonakshi Sinha, on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, recently spoke about her plans to get married soon.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha With Her 'Heeramandi' Co-Stars Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made her OTT debut with the much-loved series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which premiered on Netflix on May 1. As part of the promotional spree, the case of ‘Heeramandi’ – Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal – appeared as guests on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. During the latest episode, Sonakshi revealed how a few of her co-stars recently got married or pregnant during the shoot of ‘Heeramandi’.

During one segment, host Kapil mentioned to Sonakshi how her colleagues, such as Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, are now married. To which, the actress reacted by saying, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are now teasing me. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married)." It is said that Sonakshi is dating her ‘Double XL’ co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi further spoke about her ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars, and said, “We are done shooting for Heeramandi and I am still not married. Sharmin (Segal) also got married.” Hearing that, Manisha chimed in, “And Richa (Chadha), she got married and she got pregnant.”

For those caught unaware, Richa and her actor-husband Ali Fazal tied the knot in October 2023, and they announced her pregnancy in February 2024. On the other hand, Sharmin tied the knot in November 2023. In March 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth announced their engagement.

Coming to ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, it tells the stories of courtesans and their patrons in Heeramandi, a dazzling district. The show also starsTaha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman in key roles.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Cross Halfway-Mark With Phase 4 Voting | In Pics
  2. Union Minister Anurag Thakur Files Nomination From Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat
  3. CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From February 15 For Class 10, 12 Students | Details
  4. Hindu Culture Making Contribution To Humanity Since Time Immemorial: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj
  5. Swati Maliwal Alleged Assault By Kejriwal’s Close Aide? Here's What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Veteran Marathi Actor Satish Joshi Passes Away During Stage Performance, Fans Pay Tributes
  2. Dia Mirza Says Stepdaughter Samaira Has Not Called Her 'Maa', Reveals Why She Is Content With It
  3. Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married
  4. Ma Dong-seok's 'The Outlaws' Breaks Records, Becomes The 1st Korean Film Series To Cross 40 Million Moviegoers
  5. Dev Anand Taught Deepak Tijori To ‘Never Look Back’: ‘Jo Gaya Wo Kal Tha, Jo Aaj Hai I Live In That’
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Deportivo Alaves Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  2. Manchester United 4-0 Tottenham, Women's FA Cup Final: Marc Skinner Lauds 'History-Makers'
  3. English Premier League: Former Red Devil Roy Keane Left Unimpressed By Man Utd's Injured Absentees
  4. Man United 4-0 Tottenham, Women's FA Cup: Vilahamn Wants To Use Final Defeat As 'Beginning'
  5. PGA Championship: 'Stars Aligning, But I Have A Lot Of Golf To Play,' Says Rory McIlroy
World News
  1. German Court Backs Intelligence Agency's Designation Of Far-Right Party As Suspected Extremist Case
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says His Army Is Locked In 'Fierce' Border Battles Amid A Russian Assault
  3. 3 Men Charged In The UK With Assisting The Hong Kong Intelligence Service
  4. Sleepy Far-flung Towns In The Philippines Will Host US Forces Returning To Counter China Threats
  5. Nepal President's Economic Advisor Resigns After Criticising Inclusion Of Indian Territories In Map On Rs 100 Notes
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Build-Up To Aston Villa Vs Liverpool In PL
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting LIVE: Over 40% Turnout So Far; BJP's Madhavi Latha Asks Burqa-Clad Voters To Reveal Face At Hyderabad Polling Booth