Sonakshi Sinha On Her Co-Stars Getting Married Or Becoming Pregnant During ‘Heeramandi’ Shoot: I Am Still Not Married

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made her OTT debut with the much-loved series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which premiered on Netflix on May 1. As part of the promotional spree, the case of ‘Heeramandi’ – Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Sharmin Segal – appeared as guests on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix comedy show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’. During the latest episode, Sonakshi revealed how a few of her co-stars recently got married or pregnant during the shoot of ‘Heeramandi’.
During one segment, host Kapil mentioned to Sonakshi how her colleagues, such as Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani, are now married. To which, the actress reacted by saying, "Aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo (Kapil Sharma) jaanta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai (You are now teasing me. Kapil Sharma, you know how eagerly I want to get married)." It is said that Sonakshi is dating her ‘Double XL’ co-star Zaheer Iqbal.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi further spoke about her ‘Heeramandi’ co-stars, and said, “We are done shooting for Heeramandi and I am still not married. Sharmin (Segal) also got married.” Hearing that, Manisha chimed in, “And Richa (Chadha), she got married and she got pregnant.”
For those caught unaware, Richa and her actor-husband Ali Fazal tied the knot in October 2023, and they announced her pregnancy in February 2024. On the other hand, Sharmin tied the knot in November 2023. In March 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth announced their engagement.
Coming to ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom. Set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, it tells the stories of courtesans and their patrons in Heeramandi, a dazzling district. The show also starsTaha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Shruti Sharma and Adhyayan Suman in key roles.