Sonakshi Sinha Says She Can’t Ever Go Back To Being Called 'Maal' In Films: As An Artist, You Have A Responsibility

Sonakshi Sinha admitted that when she was young, she was getting the opportunity to be a part of some very big films, and hence, she did them.

Sonakshi Sinha Photo: Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, premiered on Netflix on May 1. While all the characters of the show have been praised by the audience, Sonakshi Sinha, essaying the character of Fareedan, has got major admiration. Her role is mostly negative, and has a deep-rooted past.

Now in a recent interview with Zoom TV, the actress talked about taking up diverse roles in her career, and said, “As an artist, you have a responsibility. There are a lot of people who look up to you. I do stand by the fact that yes I was young and was getting the opportunity to be a part of some very big films. Nobody in their right mind would have said no at that point in time. So I did them, but yes, certain things did feel off even then. Then you grow and people notice it, talk about it and bring it to your attention. It’s criticism, but it’s constructive.”

Adding that there’s been a shift in the kind of roles that she has been playing from ‘Akira’, Sonakshi further asserted, “I have not just said it for the sake of saying it. I am staying true to my words. I don’t think I can ever go back to being called maal. It is a step everybody has to take.”

Earlier, talking to ETimes, Sonakshi had recalled that she did feature in films that didn’t do well at the box office, but she was never out of work. She had said, “A good actor is also always looking for a filmmaker to portray them in a way the world has never seen them before which is why I am so thankful to Sanjay sir, I am so thankful to Reema Kagti, I am so thankful to Vikram Aditya Motwane, when that time I was doing those commercial films, imagine me in a film like Lootera. Different right? So for an actor, it is such a pleasure. Murugadoss, suddenly he made an action film with me and I mean I had the most amazing time shooting that film. I felt like the hero of my life and of that film.”

‘Heeramandi’ also stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan among others, in key roles. The show is set against the backdrop of India’s war for independence, and highlights the times and lives of a few courtesans from Lahore.

Work wise, Sonakshi will next be seen in Aditya Sarpotdar’s ‘Kakuda’, a horror comedy, produced by Ronnie Screwvala, which will also star Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

