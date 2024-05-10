Sonakshi Sinha Says She Can’t Ever Go Back To Being Called 'Maal' In Films: As An Artist, You Have A Responsibility

Earlier, talking to ETimes, Sonakshi had recalled that she did feature in films that didn’t do well at the box office, but she was never out of work. She had said, “A good actor is also always looking for a filmmaker to portray them in a way the world has never seen them before which is why I am so thankful to Sanjay sir, I am so thankful to Reema Kagti, I am so thankful to Vikram Aditya Motwane, when that time I was doing those commercial films, imagine me in a film like Lootera. Different right? So for an actor, it is such a pleasure. Murugadoss, suddenly he made an action film with me and I mean I had the most amazing time shooting that film. I felt like the hero of my life and of that film.”