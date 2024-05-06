'Heeramandi': Did You Know Sonakshi Sinha Shot An Intimate Scene With Co-Star Indresh Malik In Her Mom's Presence?

Recalling a funny moment with Sonakshi Sinha on set of 'Heeramandi', Indresh told Bollywood Now that in of the scenes, the actress had to hold his head with her legs. Her mother, Poonam Sinha, was also present there, which made him feel conscious. But Sonakshi made him feel comfortable. Malik said, “During one scene, Sonakshi ji had to grab my head with her legs. Her mother Poonam Sinha ji was also present, which made me a bit self-conscious. However, Sonakshi reassured me. She told me not to be conscious, asked me to relax, made me comfortable, and said she will do the necessary. I have such lovely memories from the show’s set."