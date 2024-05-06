'Heeramandi': Did You Know Sonakshi Sinha Shot An Intimate Scene With Co-Star Indresh Malik In Her Mom's Presence?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has been getting rave reviews. The eight-episode show stars Manisha Koirala, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles. Sonakshi who played courtesan named Fareedan who is very sharp and intelligent. She is getting positive responses for her stellar performance in the larger-than-life series. In an interview, Sonakshi's co-star Indresh Malik, opened up on doing an intimate scene with the actress.
Recalling a funny moment with Sonakshi Sinha on set of 'Heeramandi', Indresh told Bollywood Now that in of the scenes, the actress had to hold his head with her legs. Her mother, Poonam Sinha, was also present there, which made him feel conscious. But Sonakshi made him feel comfortable. Malik said, “During one scene, Sonakshi ji had to grab my head with her legs. Her mother Poonam Sinha ji was also present, which made me a bit self-conscious. However, Sonakshi reassured me. She told me not to be conscious, asked me to relax, made me comfortable, and said she will do the necessary. I have such lovely memories from the show’s set."
Malik played the role of queer named Ustadji, in the show, said that his role was challenging and added, “That character has all sorts of emotions. As soon as I got a call from the casting department, I responded that it’s made for me.
He was also all praise for Sanjay Leela Bhansali for offering him the role and also his style of filmmaking.
Outlook India, in its review, gave 'Heeramandi' 3 stars and wrote, ''Sanjay Leela Bhansali has evolved as a filmmaker. 'Heeramandi' is not just about lavish mahals, costumes, or food. It's more than that. Very few of us know about the contribution of courtesans in India's freedom struggle. All thanks to Bhansali for shedding a light on the exploitation that was meted out to the courtesans and how they wanted to break free from their golden cages and live a dignified life. Bhansali has created strong women characters adding depth and significance to their portrayals.''
'Heeramandi' is currently streaming on Netflix.