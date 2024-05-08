The ‘Heeramandi’ cast, including Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, and Aditi Rao Hydari, are all set to make an appearance on the latest episode of Kapil Sharma's ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show', which streams on Netflix.
The latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will not only see the ‘Heeramandi’ females making interesting revelations about Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show, but will feature Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Sunil Grover delivering some punches. Kiku Sharda and Krushna will also be recreating a parody of ‘Devdas’, which will also leave the guests laughing.
In the promo shared by Netflix, Kapil Sharma is seen asking the ‘Heeramandi’ actresses about being nervous on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for her penchant for perfection. Hearing that, Manisha Koirala reveals that she was nervous before every shot. That’s when Richa asks everyone about the highest number of retakes they had to give for ‘Heeramandi’. While Sonakshi revealed her maximum never was above 12 retakes, Richa revealed she had to give 99 retakes for a scene on the show.
Kapil further is seen asking Sonakshi about her marriage plans since Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani have taken the plunge as well. To which, Sonakshi quipped, “Jale par namak chidak rahe ho,” adding that she badly wants to get married now.
Coming to ‘Heeramandi’, the show was released on Netflix on May 1m and fans have been appreciating Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manisha Koirala for their portrayals as courtesans. The show also stars Taha Shah, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in key roles.
As for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, it was recently speculated that it was being wrapped up due to low viewership. However, the team shared that the show has been wrapped up temporarily and will make its return with a second season soon.