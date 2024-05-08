In the promo shared by Netflix, Kapil Sharma is seen asking the ‘Heeramandi’ actresses about being nervous on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for her penchant for perfection. Hearing that, Manisha Koirala reveals that she was nervous before every shot. That’s when Richa asks everyone about the highest number of retakes they had to give for ‘Heeramandi’. While Sonakshi revealed her maximum never was above 12 retakes, Richa revealed she had to give 99 retakes for a scene on the show.