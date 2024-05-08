In a conversation with News18, Sonakshi Sinha revealed why Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not opt to explore Fareedan’s sexuality in ‘Heeramandi.’ She talked about her character’s background and revealed that her past might be the reason why she is not into men. The actor said, “She was sold off when she was a nine-year-old girl. Maybe that’s why she absolutely hates men. It could be that. They’ve left it very open. They didn’t explore it any further than that one scene where she meets Choudhary saab (a nawab) and is with her maid.” The scene showed Fareedan engaging in foreplay with one of her maids.