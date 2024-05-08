Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About The Same-Sex Foreplay Scene In 'Heeramandi', Talks About Her Character's Sexuality

In a recent interview, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about the foreplay scene in 'Heeramandi.' The actor plays the role of Fareedan in the series.

Netflix
Sonakshi Sinha in 'Heeramandi' Photo: Netflix
Sonakshi Sinha is currently basking in the success of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.’ The actor played the role of Fareedan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. In one of the scenes, she performs a same-sex foreplay scene. In a recent interview, Sinha revealed why the makers did not choose to explore Fareedan’s sexuality further.

In a conversation with News18, Sonakshi Sinha revealed why Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not opt to explore Fareedan’s sexuality in ‘Heeramandi.’ She talked about her character’s background and revealed that her past might be the reason why she is not into men. The actor said, “She was sold off when she was a nine-year-old girl. Maybe that’s why she absolutely hates men. It could be that. They’ve left it very open. They didn’t explore it any further than that one scene where she meets Choudhary saab (a nawab) and is with her maid.” The scene showed Fareedan engaging in foreplay with one of her maids.

Fareedan’s sexuality is not spoken about in the series. The actor continued, “Initially, sir had told me that Fareedan is very fluid. At that point in time, a lot of it did happen. And in a place like Heeramandi, people were very open about it. Even Ustadji is very openly a gay man. Sir wanted to explore it in different ways. What Fareedan has been through in her life also has impacted her in a way.”

‘Heeramandi’ revolves around how courtesans experienced love and betrayal in pre-independence India. This series intricately examines Heeramandi, a district in Lahore. The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman, among others in key roles. It is being hailed for its plot and the nuance with which the sensitive topic has been dealt with.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.  

  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern