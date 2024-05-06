In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Sharma defended Sharmin Segal who is being trolled brutally for her acting. She said that she wasn’t aware that Segal was being trolled on social media. She added that the actor was giving her best like everyone else on the set. Sharma said, “Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do.”