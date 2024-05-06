Ever since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has become the talk of the town. The Netflix series is being loved by fans for its plot and intricate set design. However, while the series is being praised for all of its details, some fans have also taken to social media to troll Sharmin Segal for her acting. In a recent interview, her co-star Shruti Sharma has come forward to defend the actor.
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Sharma defended Sharmin Segal who is being trolled brutally for her acting. She said that she wasn’t aware that Segal was being trolled on social media. She added that the actor was giving her best like everyone else on the set. Sharma said, “Honestly, I wasn't aware that people were trolling her until now. I don't know what audiences have liked or not liked about Sharmin, but I've seen her trying her best like everyone else on the sets. It doesn't matter who's being trolled, but trolling is a bad thing to do.”
The actor talked about how concerned she was for Segal because of the impact trolling might have on her. Recently, it was reported that Segal had turned off the comments on her Instagram because of the comments people left on her posts. Sharma continued, “Criticism is one thing; healthy criticism is always welcome, but trolling is unacceptable. It is a very negative way of approaching anyone. It is a kind of mental harassment. If it is happening, I am very concerned for her right now.”
Sharma played the role of Saima in ‘Heeramandi.’ On the other hand, Segal played the role of Alamzeb. Fans took to social media to comment on how Segal had the same expression in every frame. Many also commented that she got the opportunity because she is related to Bhansali. Streaming on Netflix, the series also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Pratibha Ranta, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Shekhar Suman, and Fardeen Khan in key roles.