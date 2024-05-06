'Heeramandi' Actress Sharmin Segal's Old Instagram Pictures With Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Go Viral

Sharmin Segal has been grabbing attention lately for her role of Alamzeb in the series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' directed by her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, she has yet again managed to create a buzz with her throwback pictures with popular actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
In a now viral picture, Sharmin is seen with Janhvi Kapoor during a vacation where they spent a lot of time together. The picture features them by the seashore, with Janhvi and Sharmin posing together. In the picture’s caption, Sharmin wrote how the holiday was significant for their bond, while highlighting the amount of yellow tail fish they consumed. Janhvi responded to the post by recalling their fond memories of their time in Los Angeles.
Another picture of them together shows Sharmin and Janhvi dressed in all-black outfits, as they posed with another friend, Yash Singhal. Sharmin’s caption shares the bond the close friends shared during her time in LA.
Additionally, there is another photo of Sharmin and Sara Ali Khan's childhood, where the two are seen laughing together. The caption “We were so little” hints at their long-standing friendship from a very young age. Nonetheless, the now-viral memories and images on social media give us a glimpse into Sharmin’s personal life and friendships, and her bond with fellow actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
For those caught unaware, Sharmin was born into a film family, and kicked off her career as an assistant director on projects like 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela.' She then made her debut as an actress in the 2019 movie 'Malaal,’ and went on to feature in 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava,' sharing the screen with Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi.
Lately, post the release of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' she has also been facing flak from several social media users, who claim that she only bagged the due to nepotism, as she is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s niece. Since she has been getting criticised on social media, she has now disabled comments on an Instagram post featuring her with Bhansali during the premiere of ‘Heeramandi’ in Los Angeles.