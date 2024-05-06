'Heeramandi' Actress Sharmin Segal's Old Instagram Pictures With Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Go Viral

Lately, post the release of 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' she has also been facing flak from several social media users, who claim that she only bagged the due to nepotism, as she is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s niece. Since she has been getting criticised on social media, she has now disabled comments on an Instagram post featuring her with Bhansali during the premiere of ‘Heeramandi’ in Los Angeles.