In an interview with Mid-Day, when Richa was asked about the Pakisani actors calling 'Heeramandi' an attempt at appropriation, she came in defense of the show and said that she doesn't see it as appropriation. She added, ''My character’s name is Lajwanti. My grandfather is a Punjabi from Lahore, Sharmin’s grandfather studied in Lahore University. Our roots are the same. Most of us would love to see a world without borders, [bound] by a spirit of love. Appropriation would be Rooney Mara playing Tiger Lily in Pan [2015]. In the original story, Tiger Lily was a princess from the Piccaninny tribe, native Americans who inhabit Neverland. Here, we are the same race.”