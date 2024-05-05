Ever since its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has become the talk of the town. The series was praised for its detailed sets and drama. However, this period drama that is set in Lahore before the independence has now turned heads for a different reason. A Pakistani writer, Umera Ahmed, noticed her 2004 book in one of the scenes. She took to her Instagram to share this goof-up that was made by the makers.