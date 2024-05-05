Ever since its release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has become the talk of the town. The series was praised for its detailed sets and drama. However, this period drama that is set in Lahore before the independence has now turned heads for a different reason. A Pakistani writer, Umera Ahmed, noticed her 2004 book in one of the scenes. She took to her Instagram to share this goof-up that was made by the makers.
In one of the scenes of ‘Heeramandi’, Aditi Rao Hydari is seen in a bookstore. At the bookstore, one of the books on the shelves was the Urdu novel, ‘Pir-e-Kamil’, which was written by Umera Ahmed. The book was published in 2004. The writer took a screenshot of the scene and shared it on her Instagram. Sharing the post, she wrote, “So #PireKamil was written before partition, or is Time Travel real? Interesting #Heeramandi”
Take a look at the post here.
Additionally, she also wrote, “For those asking the context, this is a scene from Netflix series Heeramandi jismai partition say pehlay k Lahore mai mojood aik bookstore ka scene dikhaya gaya hai and look in the left book kaunsi mojood hai us bookstore mai.”
The post has fetched over 12K likes. Reacting to the post, one user said, “Lol it's funny but the fact that Pir-e-Kamil is the best fictional book ever.” A second user wrote, “You rocked with Pir-e-Kamil everywhere. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali forgot to remove it from his set.” A third user commented, “They just need Urdu books.”
‘Heeramandi’ revolves around the story of courtesans who were once queens in Lahore’s red light district area, Heera Mandi. The eight-episode series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Shah Badussha, Fardeen Khan, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in lead roles.