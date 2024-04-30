After five successful episodes, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will be back this week with its sixth episode. Netflix took to its Instagram to share that actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be gracing the comedy show this week. In the promo video, the Deol brothers talked about their struggles and also opened up about how they found success last year when their films and shows worked well with the audience.
Sunny Deol is seen talking about how the Deol family has been in showbiz since the 1960s. He recounts how his family had been struggling to get a taste of success. He said, “1960s se hum log limelight mein hain, lekin kai saal ho gaye, aise hi koshish kar rahe the, somehow kuch samajh mein nahi aa raha tha, kuch cheezein ho nahi rahi thi (Since the 1960s we have been in the limelight, but for a lot of years we were constantly trying yet somehow some things were not working out).”
The actor talked about how the Deol family finally found success last year. His father, Dharmendra, was seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which proved to be a success. His brother, Bobby Deol, was seen in ‘Animal’, while he made his comeback with ‘Gadar 2.’ Recounting this period of success, Sunny said, “My son got married, then ‘Gadar’ (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’) and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed. After that ‘Animal’ was released and looks like we nailed it.” Bobby was seen getting emotional as his brother recalled how far the family had come.
The promo video also gave a glimpse of how the Deol brothers will shed light on their brotherhood and personal lives. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is available to stream on Netflix, with new episodes dropping every Saturday.