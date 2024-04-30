The actor talked about how the Deol family finally found success last year. His father, Dharmendra, was seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which proved to be a success. His brother, Bobby Deol, was seen in ‘Animal’, while he made his comeback with ‘Gadar 2.’ Recounting this period of success, Sunny said, “My son got married, then ‘Gadar’ (2) was released, before that even dad's film got released (‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’) and we couldn't believe how we got so blessed. After that ‘Animal’ was released and looks like we nailed it.” Bobby was seen getting emotional as his brother recalled how far the family had come.