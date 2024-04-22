Art & Entertainment

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal Reveal They Were Punished By Their Mother All The Time

In the latest episode of Netflix's ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal shared their heartwarming childhood memories.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal with their parents
The latest episode of Netflix’s ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ saw the Kaushal brothers, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, marketing their presence as comedian-actor Kapil Sharma‘s guests. The two impressed the audience with their ‘bromance’, and shared anecdotes from their childhood that left everyone amused. 

Sunny started off recalling their childhood memories by hilariously revealing how he accidentally fell into a gutter while he was out buying bread with their dad. Despite the not so pleasant experience that it was, Sunny made it a story worth laughing at. Vicky, on the other hand, narrated his own childhood story about their parents, and said, “We have both been beaten up by our parents,” 

The ‘Sam Bahadur’ actor admitted. “Mom used to punish us all the time, and still does sometimes! Dad saved his punishments for special occasions, 3 or 4 big ones a year. Those were the beatings you never forgot.” Hearing that, the audience roared with laughter. For those caught unaware, their father, Shyam Kaushal, is a renowned action director in Bollywood. Apart from their childhood tales, the brothers’ playful teasing each other was a delight to watch, thanks to their infectious energy.

On the work front, Vicky, who was last seen in ‘Dunki’, has films like ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Bad Newz’ in his lineup. On the other hand, Sunny was last seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’, and will now be seen next in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Letters To Mrs Khanna.’

Interestingly, when Kapil questioned Sunny's hidden talents, Vicky praised his brother’s many skills. According to Vicky, his younger sibling, is a great cook and even pens songs and poems. Sunny then in turn praised his elder brother and said Vicky, despite having no training, can sing pretty well.

