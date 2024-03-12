Art & Entertainment

Viral Video: Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Dance To ‘Animal’ Song 'Jamal Kudu' At Award Show

The Deol brothers were clicked performing on the chartbuster track 'Jamal Kudu' during an award show.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 12, 2024
Instagram
Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, the Deol brothers and sons of veteran actor Dharmendra, were seen performing together at an awards show. The two danced on the hook step of the song 'Jamal Kudu' from Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol’s 'Animal'.

A video of the two performing on the famous song has now gone viral on social media. The video, shared by a paparazzo account, features Bobby grooving to the iconic song. As soon as the music begins, he pauses and looks at his brother seated amidst the audience. The 'Gadar' actor then gets up to walk towards his brother. Upon reaching him on the stage, Bobby extends a glass, and the two brothers begin dancing to the tune.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, during an iDream Media, Bobby Deol shared that during the scene in which his character (Abrar) gets to know about his brother's death, he envisioned losing his own brother, Sunny Deol.

He was quoted as saying, "When I was doing the scene in the film, it was about a brother who has lost his brother. As actors, we use incidents in our lives to bring that emotion. We have a bank full of them. My brother means the world to me. When I was performing that scene, it was as if I'd actually lost my brother. And that’s why, when I was emoting, it felt real."

Bobby Deol certainly shared a great bond with his brother, Sunny Deol. Bobby will next be seen in Suriya-headlined ‘Kanguva’ directed by Siva and produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja. Sunny Deol, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his comeback film ‘Gadar 2’ and will be seen in period film ‘Lahore 1947’, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

