Bobby Deol Shares Dharmendra's Health Update, Says He Is 'Fine' After Leg Injury

Recently, Dharmendra sparked health concerns among his fans after his Instagram post (now deleted) on being unable to sleep, went viral. Reportedly, the veteran actor injured his leg at a wedding in Udaipur and is now on the road to recovery. His son Bobby Deol has also shared the 'Sholay' actor's health update.
Bobby Deol told India Today that his father is ‘absolutely fine.’ Earlier, a source told the portal, “Dharmendra sir did injure his leg, but it happened sometime back. There is nothing to worry about. At this age, a person is prone to it. He was at a family function in Udaipur where he hurt himself. He is resting well and will be back at work in no time. Would request all his fans to keep wishing well for him.”
On March 1, the 88-year-old actor shared a picture of himself having late-night food and wrote, “Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahinâ€æ bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai”. He was seen on his bed in a black outfit. His face looked tired and fans were worried about his health.
On the work front, despite being in his late 80s, Dharmendra has been entertaining his fans with his work. He was last seen in the film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. In 2023, Dharmendra was seen in Karan Johar’s film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leads. His on-screen kissing scene with Shabana Azmi, who played his love interest, became the talk of the town. The movie was released last year in July.
Talking about Bobby Deol, he played the antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' for which he got lots of love and appreciation.