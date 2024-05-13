'Heeramandi': Aditi Rao Hydari Comes To Defend Her Co-Star Sharmin Segal's Performance Amid Criticism

When asked whether she believes it’s unfair to single out anyone, especially considering her co-star Sharmin Segal is facing trolling, the actress responded, “100%. It’s horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that. I don’t know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”