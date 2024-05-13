Art & Entertainment

'Heeramandi': Aditi Rao Hydari Comes To Defend Her Co-Star Sharmin Segal's Performance Amid Criticism

Aditi Rao Hydari has reacted to 'Heeramandi' co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal
Despite ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ receiving mixed reviews, Aditi Rao Hydari’s performance in the series is garnering praise. In a recent conversation with Puja Talwar, she addressed both the criticism against the show and her co-star Sharmin Segal, who has been garnering negative remarks ever since the show’s release on May 1.

When asked whether she believes it’s unfair to single out anyone, especially considering her co-star Sharmin Segal is facing trolling, the actress responded, “100%. It’s horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don’t. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it’s not fair and it shouldn’t happen like that. I don’t know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other.”

“I also feel people do what they think is important to them. If some people want to be mean, that is their prerogative. We have to find a way around it otherwise it will be really difficult. Whoever is facing it, I would just say, ‘look at the positive,’” she went on to say.

For those unfamiliar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, Sharmin Segal, portrays the character of Alamzeb in the show. She faced considerable criticism for her performance, which went as far as prompting her to disable comments on her social media accounts.

In fact, two of her other co-stars on the show, Rajat Kaul, in a conversation with India Today, and Shruti Sharma, during an interview with Pinkvilla, stood by her and emphasized that trolling is just not acceptable.

Heeramandi’ also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Farida Jalal and many others. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

