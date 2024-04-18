Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal Launch Fashion Label Ehaab Couture

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday launched their fashion label Ehaab Couture, dedicated to celebrating the art of Chikankari embroidery.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor-couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Thursday launched their fashion label Ehaab Couture, dedicated to celebrating the art of Chikankari embroidery.

According to a press release, Ehaab Couture is inspired by the cultural richness of the city and encapsulates the essence of tradition, nostalgia, and old-world charm.

"The name 'Ehaab' means the art of gifting and ties in with who Richa and Ali are as people having always backed the right kind of causes. With this, their motive is to help preserve an art form and empower an entire community of artisans from Lucknow," it said.

The fashion venture is also an attempt to honour the "legacy of artisans who have safeguarded India's handcrafted heritage for generations".

Advertisement

"Chikankari is Lucknow's gift to the world. With this venture, we envision fashion as a medium of love, where each piece is crafted by hand, carrying the soulful essence of the artisans who meticulously weave every thread," Fazal said.

Chadha, 37, said their collaboration with the artisans of Lucknow is rooted in compassion and respect.

"Ehaab Couture invites you to experience the magic of handmade craftsmanship and join us in our mission to preserve one of India's many culturally significant art forms," she added.

Chadha and Fazal, 37, recently launched their production banner Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film, "Girls Will Be Girls", bagged two awards at the 2024 edition of the Sundance Film Festival.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured