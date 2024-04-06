Art & Entertainment

Reem Shaikh Channels Her Inner ‘Shaayar’ As She Strikes A Pose In Bright Salwar Suit

Actress Reem Shaikh shared a bunch of pictures on Saturday morning and to caption them, she chose a "shayari".

Instagram
Reem Shaikh Photo: Instagram
Reem took to Instagram and posted a motley of pictures, looking fresh as a daisy in a yellow salwar suit drizzled with silver work. She completed her look with jhumkas and tied her hair into a loose braid.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Nazar udaas hai, nazar hi aa jao.”

The 21-year-old actress has predominantly worked in television shows such as 'Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha', 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', 'Gul Makai', 'Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

Reem was last seen on screen in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal', based on the series 'The Vampire Diaries'. She starred alongside Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.

