Raveena Tandon's Take On Corporate Race: Hasn't Been Kind To Anyone, Especially Women

Actress Raveena Tandon, who essays a lawyer in the upcoming streaming film ‘Patna Shuklla’, has said that the corporate race isn’t kind to anyone, more for the women.

IANS
21 March 2024
Raveena Tandon Photo: Instagram
From managing household chores to running companies, the world has become more progressive. But, women still face challenges to prove they deserve more.

Raveena pointed out the same as she said: “For years, women had to walk extra miles to prove her place in the world, Tanvi has too as well. Being the only female attorney in the court, she has to work extra hard compared to any other attorney. Let's face it, the corporate race hasn't been kind to anyone, especially women and ‘Patna Shuklla’ brings that in perspective in a very mindful way.”

The actress further mentioned, “It was comparatively easy for me to get into that mind space and deal with struggles as Tanvi, all I had to do was tap into all the challenges I faced at work. I think these small elements make ‘Patna Shuklla’ a very raw and authentic portrayal of a woman's journey.”

The film takes the viewers on the journey of a fearless lawyer, who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in an education scam and soon realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the courtroom drama drops on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22.

