Art & Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Drops Pics Of Her Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple Visit With Daughter

Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha visited the Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Instagram
Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha visited the Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple in Maharashtra.

Raveena took to Instagram and posted a gamut of pictures featuring her and her daughter posing at the temple after seeking divine blessings.

For the caption, the actress wrote: "Om Namoh Shivaye!"

The Grushneshwar Jyotirlinga Mandir is in Verul village of Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra. It is one of the 12 Jyotirlinga mandirs. The Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple is an ancient Hindu temple in the town of Trimbak, in the Trimbakeshwar tehsil, in the Nashik district of Maharashtra.

Talking about work, Raveena’s latest release is 'Patna Shuklla', which revolves around a fearless lawyer who takes matters into her own hands when she sees a student entangled in an education scam, and soon realises that she is pitted against a Chief Minister candidate.

Advertisement

'Patna Shuklla' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Tamil Nadu Is Saying Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar...', Says Prime Minister; SC Dismisses Breathalyser Test Plea
  8. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Faces Holger Rune In Monte Carlo Masters Round Of 32