Recently, actor Randeep Hooda shared a pic of his massive body transformation that he underwent for the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is playing the iconic character in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. In the picture, we see a skinny Randeep Hooda, wearing oversized shorts. Randeep's sister Anjali Hooda, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film, has spoken up about his drastic body transformation.
Randeep lost almost 26 kgs for his role under the supervision of his sister, who is also a doctor.
Anjali told India Today that she is not in favour of such drastic weight loss of her brother and even during Sarabjit's time, she had warned him as it could take a toll on him.
"However, knowing his dedication for his craft, I didn't want him to be misguided by someone. I am a trained professional and hence took charge to help him in a safe and healthy way. We played with his diet and provided energy to him through fat. We assured that there was no loss of minerals and vitamins. We gave him food cooked in badam ghee and coconut oil. The result is for everyone to see," she said.
She further said, "Honestly, he's not stupid and does things logically. He listens to me and understands that this cannot be repeated. However, it's amazing to see how dedicated he is to his work. I don't think a lot of people can do it. He should win awards just for his love for acting."
Anjali even revealed that their parents were not supportive of Randeep losing so much weight. But Randeep's wife Lin Laishram was quite supportive.
"One needs to also understand that he hasn't done this as a gimmick. He truly loves this profession. He even shaved his head for the look," said Randeep's sister.
'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is all set to hit the screens on March 22. Apart from acting, Hooda has also directed the film.