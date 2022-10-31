Ranbir Kapoor To Sohum Shah To Abhishek Bachchan – Actors Who Impressed With Their Politician Avatars

The audience must have seen actors playing numerous roles on the screen but the character of a politician is something that always puts them in a different light while leaving a distinct presence on the screen. A politician is indeed a character that requires a lot of intensity to magnify the power of a public figure. Be it public speeches, the politician walks, or the tough expressions, an actor brings a lot of his expertise onto the screen that speaks a lot about his/her potential as an actor.

We have seen many actors who totally took our hearts away with their amazing screen presence as a politician and truly owned the character with their brilliant acting. Let us look at some actors who played the characters of a politician brilliantly on screen and left audiences impressed.

Sohum Shah (‘Maharani’)

Sohum Shah as Bihar's chief minister Bheema Bharti in ‘Maharani’ series is one of the most loved onscreen politicians indeed. The way Sohum Shah owns the character made it tough for the audience to imagine anyone else in his place. The actor truly showed his versatile acting talent in the series. While both seasons of ‘Maharani’ have been released, Sohum Shah has brought a variation in his character while keeping the main essence of his personality intact.

Ranbir Kapoor (‘Raajneeti’)

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor as Samar Pratap, played the youngest politician in the political thriller, ‘Raajneeti’. Having portrayed such an intense character in front of a bunch of talented actors, Ranbir Kapoor truly made his presence count with his amazing acting talent. It was one of the initial roles of Ranbir Kapoor where he decided to do a multi-starrer film and managed to perform his character with so much finesse that everyone remembers it to date.

Abhishek Bachchan (‘Dasvi’)

Abhishek Bachchan as Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary in ‘Dasvi’ truly went away from his real-life personality and played a character that was so different and strikingly unique. Abhishek Bachchan delivered a Haryanvi accent. Moreover, the actor really portrayed the character of a politician in a whole new different way which was never seen before. He even managed to bring out a fun side to the character, which was otherwise very serious. It was only Abhishek Bachchan who could have managed to showcase a character with such diverse characteristics and yet not get audiences feel bored.